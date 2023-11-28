Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.71

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.71 and last traded at $116.12, with a volume of 53575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
