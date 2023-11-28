J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down to $166.52

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.52, but opened at $162.68. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $164.27, with a volume of 803 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on JJSF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.58.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

