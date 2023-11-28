Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Fort L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $364.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

