Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,232. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $364.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

