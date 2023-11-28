JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Trading Up 0.1 %

JEMI stock traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123.11 ($1.55). 226,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,416. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.81). The company has a market capitalization of £364.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3,111.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.99.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.