JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Trading Up 0.1 %
JEMI stock traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123.11 ($1.55). 226,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,416. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.81). The company has a market capitalization of £364.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3,111.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.99.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile
