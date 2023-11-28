Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.90 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $55.79 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,711,407,886 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,704,691,743.6441. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12469661 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $49,900,231.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

