Kelly Steckelberg Sells 10,960 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80.

On Friday, October 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $686,972.80.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $761,829.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,313. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

