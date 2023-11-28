Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kemper by 88.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 56.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 59,563.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

