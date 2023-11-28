Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,783 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.17. 209,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $437.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

