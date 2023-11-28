Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 228,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

