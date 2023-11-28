Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

