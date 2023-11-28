Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.14. 127,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,240. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

