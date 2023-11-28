Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 337.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,286 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.96. 327,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

