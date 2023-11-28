Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1,026.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,624 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.