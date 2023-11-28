Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 560,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The company has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.