Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 507,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,034. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

