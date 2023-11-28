Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.78% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $683,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,595. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

