Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,503. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.