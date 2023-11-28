Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 63,605 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,605 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 88,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

