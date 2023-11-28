Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 83,935 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,935 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 21,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,598. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

