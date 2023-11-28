Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. 78,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,314. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

