Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.39

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $61.17, with a volume of 19868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Knife River alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNF

Knife River Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.52.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.