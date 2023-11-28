Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.54 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

