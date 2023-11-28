Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 11,812 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $241,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TimkenSteel stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. 254,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $885.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

