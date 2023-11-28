Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.
Envoy Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COCH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 556,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,681. Envoy Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.72.
Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
About Envoy Medical
Envoy Medical Corporation manufactures and markets an implantable hearing aid device. Its products include hearing aids; middle ear implants that include esteem hearing implants; bone conduction devices; and cochlear implants, such as acclaim cochlear implants. The company offers hearing prosthetics under the Esteem brand name.
