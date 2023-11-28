Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 27,337 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $364,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,167,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,693,849.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 26,408 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $350,434.16.

On Friday, November 24th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 12,897 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $171,272.16.

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $13.11. 719,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

