Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Sells $171,272.16 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 12,897 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $171,272.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,154,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,372,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 26,408 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $350,434.16.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 27,337 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $364,675.58.

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.11. 719,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,661. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Laureate Education by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

