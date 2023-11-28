Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.60 ($4.04).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 227.10 ($2.87) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.40 ($3.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £2,432.93 ($3,073.05). Insiders purchased 2,321 shares of company stock valued at $505,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

