Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 91,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 285,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

