Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $7.09 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lessened its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 0.5% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 7,341,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

