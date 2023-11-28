Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 9,725.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Down 2.9 %

Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 732,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,538. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

