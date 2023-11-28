Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,006,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 13,331,303 shares.The stock last traded at $0.83 and had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Lufax shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,411 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

