Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,179,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

