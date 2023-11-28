Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0653 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Lundin Mining Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,410. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 11.08%. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
