Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.10. The company had a trading volume of 716,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.11. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$7.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight Capital upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.18.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

