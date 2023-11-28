Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
LUN stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.10. The company had a trading volume of 716,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.11. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$7.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUN
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.