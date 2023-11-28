LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $102.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

