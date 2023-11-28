Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.62

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

