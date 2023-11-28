Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.66. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 8,061,143 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 5.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marathon Digital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

