Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.53 on Friday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.