Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.33 ($2.95).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($155,993.43). In related news, insider Fiona Dawson bought 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($25,117.09). Also, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($155,993.43). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,368,597. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 248.22 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.80 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260.50 ($3.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

