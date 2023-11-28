Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.67. 69,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,867. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

