McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,483. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

