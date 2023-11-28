Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Critical Review

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medallion Financial and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

This table compares Medallion Financial and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.06% 2.22% Cosmos Group -238.83% -765.17% -72.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Cosmos Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $206.15 million 1.07 $43.84 million $2.34 4.03 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.11 -$104.12 million ($0.09) -0.05

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Cosmos Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

