MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.77.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE MEG traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.30. 1,651,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.97. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.46 and a 1-year high of C$28.42. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.9756098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.