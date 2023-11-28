MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $18.55 on Tuesday, hitting $1,580.66. The stock had a trading volume of 322,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,951. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,608.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,312.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,278.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

