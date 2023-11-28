Mercantile Bank Co. (MBWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $552.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

