Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 158,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $186,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

