MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

MGEE traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,169. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 452.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MGE Energy by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

