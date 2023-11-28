Michael W. Dunne Buys 20,000 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 20,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading

