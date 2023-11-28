Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $420.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $388.84.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $378.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.34 and a 200-day moving average of $334.84. Microsoft has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $380.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

